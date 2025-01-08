HYDRAA chief inspects Turkayamjal lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected Turkayamjal Cheruvu on Wednesday, 8 January, following complaints of crops and houses in Hyderabad’s Adityanagar being submerged due to the closure of the lake gates.

Ranganath said that discussions would be held with irrigation and revenue officials on the full-tank level (FTL) of the lake in Hyderabad and technical help will also be taken from experts at IIT, JNTU, and BITS Pilani on the issue.

He said that based on the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) maps, village maps, revenue records, and certain models, the FTL of the tank will be established in 3 months.

The HYDRAA chief received the complaint during the body’s Prajavani program on Monday. The residents complained that when houses were constructed, there was no water in that area. They added that sewage water was being let into the lake, polluting the groundwater in Hyderabad.

Ranganath said that the extent of the lake was being shown as 495 acres and 522 acres in different records, and only after a scientific study its FTL could be established.