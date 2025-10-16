HYDRAA clears 45 truckloads of silt from Ameerpet junction pipelines

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has removed 45 truckloads of silt from the pipelines at the Ameerpet Junction in their efforts to solve the waterlogging problem in the area.

The HYDRAA commissioner on Thursday, October 16, inspected the desilting works at Maitrivanam Junction and Gayatri Nagar areas in Ameerpet.

The Ameerpet junction witnesses heavy waterlogging every time it rains as floodwater from Jubilee Hills, Gayatri Hills, Yusufguda, Krishnanagar, Maduranagar, and Srinivasa Nagar comes and accumulates there. This makes commuting in the area exceptionally difficult.

To solve this, HYDRAA has taken up desilting of the pipelines and removing decades of garbage buildup. Officials informed that out of the six pipelines, three have been cleared of garbage and the works for the other three are still underway.

The commissioner has asked the pending works to be completed as soon as possible.