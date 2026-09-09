HYDRAA crackdown against unsafe hostel buildings from Jan 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will begin taking action against hostels in unsafe buildings or those lacking fire safety from January 1 next year, reports said on Wednesday, September 9.

In a meeting with hostel managements, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath gave them three months to shift to structurally sound buildings, according to The Hindu.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent building collapse in Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli and a paying guest accommodation in Delhi. Ranganath said during the meeting that inspections of hostel buildings will begin on January 1.

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He warned attendees against cutting corners on fire safety, emergency exits and structural stability. Inspections will be carried out in coordination with the city’s three municipal corporations to ensure compliance with safety norms.

Ranganath clarified that HYDRAA’s objective is not to target every illegal construction. However, unauthorised buildings exceeding three or four floors and lacking the mandated setbacks will certainly come under scrutiny, he was quoted as saying.