HYDRAA demolishes illegal structures from Sumar Kunta in Medchal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, February 6, carried out operations in several areas, removing encroachments from FTL limits and protecting government land and religious structures.

In the Gandimaisamma mandal of Medchal-Malkajigiri district, HYDRAA removed illegal structures from Sumar Kunta in Dulapally village, which is spread over 42 acres.

According to HYDRAA, the ridge of the pond was filled with soil and several scrap shops, dhabas, container manufacturing shops and welding shops were set up inside the FTL.

HYDRAA objected to these establishments, saying they would cause problems during the monsoon. They said that only agriculture could be carried out inside the FTL area when there is no water, but constructing these structures was completely illegal.

Over three acre of land protected in Khairatabad

Additionally, HYDRAA also prevented encroachment of about 3.5 acres of land in survey number 128/1 of Yousufguda, Khairatabad, that had earlier been taken over by the government from private landowners under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

A case has also been registered at Borabanda police station against Sharif Khan, who attempted to illegally occupy 3,600 square yards of this land by using fake documents, falsely claiming that the ULC land had been cleared by the government, HYDRAA said.

It also removed illegal sand and brick businesses, demolished temporary sheds, and fenced around 3.2 acres of land to prevent further encroachment.

1365 yards of temple land protected in Keesara

HYDRAA also put up boards in Ramakrishna Nagar Colony located in Nagaram village of Keesara mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, indicating that 1365 yards of land there belonged to a Shiva temple.

According to HYDRAA, a Shiva temple was built on 400 yards in 2017, and the rest of the land remained vacant. Locals then approached HYDRAA, saying people were trying to encroach on the vacant land.

