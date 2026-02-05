HYDRAA undertakes development of Kamuni and Turka lakes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday, February 4, inspected several lakes after receiving complaints from locals.

The commissioner visited Kamuni Cheruvu, located to the left of the Bharatnagar-Khaitlapur-Hi-Tech City Road, after locals complained of foul smell and mosquitoes due to sewage water entering the lake.

After examining its inlets and outlets, the commissioner ordered immediate commence its development works.

HYDRAA has undertaken the development of Turka Cheruvu, adjacent to the Bandari Layout in Nizampet. Commissioner Ranganath addressed a similiar sewage and mosquito problem with the lake and assured that all 43.50 acres of the lake would be developed.

He said that sewage water will be diverted and after removing silt, beautification works will be carried. Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be set up to prevent sewage from mixing into the lake.

The agency informed that Bhavya Constructions has taken up the development of Ellamma Kunta on the Ushamullapudi Road from Kukatpally to Jeedimetla as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Phone-in public grievance program

On the same day, HYDRAA also launched a phone-In public grievance program where residents can reach out to HYDRAA Commissioner every Saturday between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm.

The program, however, is not available on holidays.

Citizens within ORR limits can contact the commissioner by dialing 040-29565750 / 040-29565759 to report issues regarding encroachments on lakes, parks, roads and public lands, dumping of soil in lakes and follow-up on pending complaints.