HYDRAA conducts fire safety awareness programs across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the tragic fire accident at the Batcha furniture store at Nampally on January 24 claimed the lives of five people, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) undertook fire safety awareness programs across the city on Tuesday, February 3.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, HYDRAA had announced fire safety audits at furniture shops and other commercial establishments; however, the drive was paused after a few days, and shop owners were given one month to meet safety norms.

During a two-day drive, HYDRAA sealed eight shops for safety violations.

On Tuesday, the agency began an awareness program explaining precautions in case of fire accidents, methods to bring flames under control and how to avoid loss of life and property.

Demonstrations were given on how to use fire extinguishers, water sprinklers that extinguish flames without human intervention, and smoke detectors.

These programs were conducted in areas including Panjagutta, Narasingi, Mehtuguda, Karwan, Shapur Nagar, AS Rao Nagar, Chandanagar, RTC Cross Roads, Uppal, Begumpet, Chandrayangutta, Santosh Nagar, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Lakadikapool, Madhapur, Sanath Nagar, Retibowli Cross Roads, Nagarjuna Circle, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Dilsukhnagar, Alwal, Badangpet, Alkapuri Cross Roads, Attapur, Banjara Hills, Clock Tower Circle, E CIL, Kompally, Nampally, Shamsabad, Peddamberpet, Bachupally, Tukkuguda, and other regions.

Workers were guided on how to safely evacuate in case of a fire and were instructed to call the Fire Department by dialling 101 and HYDRAA at 1070 and 9000113667.