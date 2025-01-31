HYDRAA demolishes makeshift shelters in Hyderabad’s Patancheru

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 31, demolished makeshift shelters in Hyderabad’s Patancheru.

The demolition was undertaken by HYDRAA’s enforcement team at Gayatri Venture Park in Muthangi village in Sangareddy.

Further details on the demolition drive are awaited.

Since its inception, the agency has demolished illegal structures in Hyderabad and its peripheral areas to remove encroachments in various areas and for lake protection.

The HYDRAA has also begun a Prajavaani initiative where the public grievances regarding encroachments from across Hyderabad.