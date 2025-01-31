HYDRAA demolishes makeshift shelters in Hyderabad’s Patancheru

The demolition was undertaken by HYDRAA's enforcement team at Gayatri Venture Park in Muthangi village in Sangareddy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2025 11:35 am IST
Demolition of shelters carried out at Patancheru.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 31, demolished makeshift shelters in Hyderabad’s Patancheru.

The demolition was undertaken by HYDRAA’s enforcement team at Gayatri Venture Park in Muthangi village in Sangareddy.

Further details on the demolition drive are awaited.

Since its inception, the agency has demolished illegal structures in Hyderabad and its peripheral areas to remove encroachments in various areas and for lake protection.

The HYDRAA has also begun a Prajavaani initiative where the public grievances regarding encroachments from across Hyderabad.

