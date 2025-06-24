HYDRAA introduces phone number to report lake encroachments

HYDRAA can be reached directly at 7207923085 or one can share photo and location details via WhatsApp to 8712406899.

HYDRAA logo
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has introduced a helpline number so that citizens can report lake or nala encroachments in their areas.

HYDRAA can be reached directly at 7207923085, or one can share photo and location details via WhatsApp to 8712406899.

Additionally, citizens can also reach HYDRAA through social media accounts on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Earlier this year, in February, HYDRAA launched a dedicated number to report the dumping of soil and debris inside the water bodies while also asking citizens to take pictures and videos of lorries, tractors, JCBs and other vehicles while being used to dump soil inside the tanks.

