HYDRAA clears unauthorised constructions near Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, June 23, removed unauthorised encroachments in Ekashila Layout, located in Korremula village under Ghatkesar mandal, Pocharam municipality, Malkajgiri district.

The layout, originally established in 1987 with 2,080 plots spread across 149 acres in survey numbers 739 to 749, became a point of contention after 47 acres of land were sold as agricultural land in 2005 to individuals including Cheraku Dasharath Goud, Munukunta Lakshmaiah, and Aluri Venkatesh.

This led to disputes between new buyers and the original plot holders.

Complicating matters further, 7.16 acres from the same survey numbers were taken over by the government in 2002 under the Urban Land Ceiling Act but were later returned to the landowners. This portion, meant to compensate original plot owners who lost plots during the layout venture, was instead sold off, violating the layout’s intended use.

Buyers of the disputed land constructed a boundary wall around the 7.16 acres, prompting long-time plot holders to question the legality of the structure. The issue escalated last Monday when Ekashila Layout plot owners submitted a complaint through Prajavani, demanding protection of designated roads, parks, and public utility areas.

Also Read HYDRAA clears fence, lays road connecting two colonies in Kismatpura

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath personally inspected the site last Wednesday, interacting with affected plot owners. An official inquiry was held on Saturday, where both parties presented documentation.

HYDRAA’s findings revealed that although the fence builders claimed Gram Panchayat approval, the area had already fallen under municipal limits, rendering such permissions invalid.

Even Google Maps verification confirmed that the fencing was a recent and unauthorized addition. Commissioner Ranganath directed HYDRAA officials to demarcate public spaces as per the original layout plan and remove any illegal structures obstructing them.

Acting on the directive, HYDRAA teams dismantled the encroaching boundary wall on Monday, restoring access to roads, parks, and common areas.