HYDRAA clears fence, lays road connecting two colonies in Kismatpura

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, March 17 removed a fence blocking the road between two colonies in Kismatpura under Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality. By evening, a cement road was laid, resolving three years of inconvenience.

The new road links Fortune West Meadows and Sri Harshit Layout in Bandlaguda Jagir, Gandipet Mandal of Ranga Reddy District, benefiting surrounding colonies.

According to a Newsmeter report, HYDRAA officials stated that Fortune West Meadows in Kismatpur spans 18.65 acres with 173 plots, while the adjacent Sri Harshit Layout covers about 12 acres with 160 plots. A 30-foot-wide road connects both layouts.

Previously, a wall was built across the road, citing the need to protect the layouts from house construction. Municipal authorities demolished it six months ago, but a fresh dispute arose when residents of Sri Harshit Layout rebuilt the wall.

On Monday morning, HYDRAA, along with municipal officials, removed the wall after a thorough investigation. Locals who were forced to travel over 2 km daily, expressed relief as their troubles finally ended.

On March 13, After receiving multiple complaints during the Prajavani programme, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected encroached government lands across the city. He began his inspection with government land encroachments in Lothkunta, Tirumalagiri Village, and Alwal Mandal.

