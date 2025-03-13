HYDRAA chief inspects encroached govt lands after public complaints

Hyderabad: After receiving multiple complaints during the Prajavani programme, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected encroached government lands across the city on Thursday, March 13.

Ranganath began his inspection with government land encroachments in Lothkunta, Tirumalagiri Village, and Alwal Mandal.

According to general land records, the land in the Cantonment area belongs to the State government, but private individuals have laid claim to it.

The HYDRAA commissioner directed officials to prohibit any construction on this land, which spans over 100 acres. He then inspected the Lingam Lake canal, located below Bubba Khan Lake in Dundigal Village, Gandimaisamma Mandal.

During his visit, locals informed the commissioner that floodwaters from Bubba Khan Lake had been diverted from the Alugu and Tumula canals, leading to construction in the area and subsequent flooding.

Ranganath urged residents and real estate developers to reach a mutual resolution in line with the court’s order.

On March 6, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath assured on Thursday, March 6 that lake development in Hyderabad will face no obstacles. He urged corporate entities and affluent residents to contribute through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to accelerate lake conservation efforts.

During HYDRAA commissioner’s Ranganath visit to Khajaguda Big Tank in Nanakramguda and Ibrahimbagh Tank in Neknampur, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyashri Infra mentioned challenges affecting Khajaguda Lake’s development.

Further, locals raised concerns over sewage inflow, unpleasant odors, and mosquito infestations, requesting immediate diversion measures.

HYDRAA begins work to restore 6 lakes across Hyderabad

Earlier, HYDRAA launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal. The overarching goals of this project are to improve groundwater levels, prevent urban flooding, and enhance the overall environment of Hyderabad.

Funding for the restoration efforts is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).