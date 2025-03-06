Lake rejuvenation across Hyderabad a priority, says HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath assured on Thursday, March 6 that lake development in Hyderabad will face no obstacles. He urged corporate entities and affluent residents to contribute through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to accelerate lake conservation efforts.

During HYDRAA Commissioner’s Ranganath visit to Khajaguda Big Tank in Nanakramguda and Ibrahimbagh Tank in Neknampur, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyashri Infra mentioned challenges affecting Khajaguda Lake’s development.

Addressing concerns, Ranganath directed irrigation officials to undertake canal diversion work to prevent sewage contamination.

At Ibrahimbagh Tank, he noted that recent encroachments had been cleared and emphasized swift action for lake restoration. Officials and residents informed him that floodwater from Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, and Filmnagar Lake flows into Ibrahimbagh, worsening pollution due to rising residential areas.

Further, locals raised concerns over sewage inflow, unpleasant odors, and mosquito infestations, requesting immediate diversion measures.

The Commissioner discussed possible interventions for the 88-acre lake, instructing irrigation officials to redirect sewage drains and consider setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He also suggested tourism development around the lake, seeking collaboration from the tourism development organization.

HYDRAA begins work to restore 6 lakes across Hyderabad

Earlier, HYDRAA launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal. The overarching goals of this project are to improve groundwater levels, prevent urban flooding, and enhance the overall environment of Hyderabad.

Funding for the restoration efforts is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

3D development model prepared for Nalla Cheruvu

HYDRAA has set a target to complete the revival of all six lakes by June. A 3D development model has been prepared for Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, showcasing its transformation post-restoration.

Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized that this project is not only about reviving lakes but also about ensuring the long-term preservation of Hyderabad’s crucial water resources.

The agency’s broader vision includes expanding its reach to cover 50 percent of Telangana’s population by 2050 and establishing a new police station along with increasing its Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.