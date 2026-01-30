HYDRAA prevents sand dumping in Mella Cheruvu FTL in Sangareddy

They also removed walls that had been erected to prevent water from entering the lake.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th January 2026 6:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 30, protected the FTL of Mela Cheruvu in Tellapur, Ramachandrapuram mandal, Sangareddy from illegal sand dumping.

After receiving a complaint through Prajavani, HYDRAA sprung into action and fenced around 40 acres of land within the FTL, which was filled with sand and rocks.

HYDRAA assured that the land was not being used for agriculture and said that cases would be filed against those who tried to change the boundaries of the lake.

Road encroachments removed from Sabari Hills layout

Earlier, on Thursday, HYDRAA removed encroachments from 4,000 yards of land in the Sabari Hills layout in Pedda Amberpet area of Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy.

Locals had complained that a person who had bought an acre of land in survey number 346, adjacent to the Sabari Hills layout, had encroached upon 20 plots and blocked the road leading to the layout.

After confirming the encroachment, HYDRAA demolished the barriers on the layout.

HYDRAA removes encroachments from Sabari Hills layout (Image: HYDRAA on X)

