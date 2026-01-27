Rayasamudram tank to be developed as tourist destination: HYDRAA

Commissioner AV Ranganath also assured locals that neither of their homes would be demolished. "HYDRAA will not interfere with already constructed houses," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 5:40 pm IST
HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath visited the Rayasamudram tank in the Sangareddy on Tuesday
HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath visited the Rayasamudram tank in the Sangareddy on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the 120-acre Rayasamudram (Ramachandrapuram) tank in the Ramachandrapuram area of Sangareddy district and assured that it would be turned into a tourist destination.

On a field visit to the water body on Tuesday, January 27, after receiving complaints about alleged encroachments, Ranganath examined the tank’s inlets and outlets and told reporters that it requires a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to prevent sewage from entering it.

Commissioner AV Ranganath inspecting the 120-acre Rayasamudram tank in Sangareddy on Tuesday
Commissioner AV Ranganath inspecting the 120-acre Rayasamudram tank in Sangareddy on Tuesday

However, Ranganath stressed that the work can be carried out after consulting the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) management, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Management Authority (HMDA) and other government bodies.

He further said that the agency would develop the neglected water body with facilities like a walking track, a children’s play area, parks and exercise equipment. He stressed the need to fully protect the tank, which serves as a habitat for migratory birds.

Ranganath also assured locals that neither of their homes would be demolished. “HYDRAA will not interfere with already constructed houses. Our sole objective is to remove encroachments and other obstructions blocking water flow. If, in unavoidable circumstances, encroachments have to be removed, the government will ensure compensation is provided to those affected,” he said.

