HYDRAA protects 12 acres of govt land in Gandipet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 2, erected a fence around 12.17 acres of government land located in Gandanguda village of Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, to protect it from encroachments.

While the total extent of the government land expands to 26 acres, one acre had previously been allocated to an electricity substation, and another nine acres were designated as a GHMC dumping yard. However, locals informed HYDRAA that the rest of the land had been facing encroachments and asked for its intervention.

Responding to the complaints, HYDRAA inspected the site on Friday and erected a fence around the land, which has an estimated value of Rs 1,200 crore. A mosque and a temple had also been built on the land, however, HYDRAA has ensured protection of the structures and built the fence around them.