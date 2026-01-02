HYDRAA protects 12 acres of govt land in Gandipet

A mosque and a temple had also been built on the land, however HYDRAA has ensured protection of the structures and built the fence around them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 9:47 pm IST
HYDRAA protects 12 acres of govt land in Gandipet
HYDRAA protects 12 acres of govt land in Gandipet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 2, erected a fence around 12.17 acres of government land located in Gandanguda village of Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, to protect it from encroachments.

Advertisement

While the total extent of the government land expands to 26 acres, one acre had previously been allocated to an electricity substation, and another nine acres were designated as a GHMC dumping yard. However, locals informed HYDRAA that the rest of the land had been facing encroachments and asked for its intervention.

Responding to the complaints, HYDRAA inspected the site on Friday and erected a fence around the land, which has an estimated value of Rs 1,200 crore. A mosque and a temple had also been built on the land, however, HYDRAA has ensured protection of the structures and built the fence around them.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 9:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button