HYDRAA protects Rs 1,000 cr land from encroachment near Hitex

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, June 23, fenced five acre of government land in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal, which has an estimated worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

The land, located along the route from the metal Charminar to the Hitex Exhibition Centre in survey number 42, was falling into the hands of encroachers who had set up two temporary sheds and a room, the agency said.

Also Read HYDRAA Prajavani gets 47 complaints on encroachments, flooding

Acting on a complaint from revenue officials, HYDRAA removed the illegal structures and fenced the entire land. They also set up a board to indicate the property as government land.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, June 23, fenced five acre of government land in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal, which has an estimated worth of Rs 1,000 crore.



The land, located along the route from the Metal Charminar to… pic.twitter.com/ZoZ39rhgSd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2026

Encroachments removed from Marripally Cheruvu

In a different operation on Tuesday, HYDRAA removed encroachments from the Marripally Cheruvu in Abdullapurmet mandal and fenced the entire 31.05 acre of the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL).

The encroacher had allegedly set up a Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) unit on his patta land and also extended it into the lake’s FTL by filling it with soil. He had also built sheds for the workers, encroaching about five acre of the lake.

The RMC unit owner has been asked to remove the soil from the lake.