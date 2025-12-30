HYDRAA receives road encroachment complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 44 complaints during Prajavani on Monday, December 29.

Most of these complaints were related to road encroachments. After listening to the grievances, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to take action.

Vanasthalipuram

Residents of Sri Veeranjaneya Colony, Vanasthalipuram complained regarding an 18-foot road which had been encroached upon. According to the complainants fencing has been put up even around electric poles.

At the Sri Ramnagar Colony, Kondapur a real estate firm was accused of encroaching 1.2 acres of government land in Survey number 202, blocking access to homes.

Alwal and Rajendranagar

At Old Alwal, encroachments allegedly reduced a 30-foot road to seven feet, disrupting bus movement. Similar complaints came from Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar, including blocked traditional roads and road-space encroachments.

Residents of Sardar Nagar, Maheshwaram, also sought urgent demarcation of Raviryala Lake’s full tank level after plots in an HMDA-approved layout were reportedly getting submerged.