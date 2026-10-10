HYDRAA recovers body of drowned student from quarry in Medchal

The deceased was identified as an 18-year-old Pavan Sai who drowned after entering the water at the Malkaram quarry near Jawahar Nagar.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
HYDRAA team carries a deadbody retrieved from a quarry
HYDRAA team carries a deadbody retrieved from a quarry

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, October 9, retrieved the body of a boy who drowned in a quarry in Medchal.

The deceased was identified as an 18-year-old Pavan Sai who drowned after entering the water at the Malkaram quarry near Jawahar Nagar. Search operations began after teams painstakingly manoeuvred a boat into the quarry pit, which is surrounded by cliffs rising nearly 300 meters.

The DRF reached the quarry following a distress call regarding Sai. He was one of the 12 students, including three female students, from Geethanjali Engineering College visiting the quarry. The group visited the quarry after they learnt about it from Instagram reels.

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According to the DRF, two students had entered the water and were sitting on a rock to take pictures. Subsequently, one of the students moved forward, intending to touch another rock and return; however, as he did not know how to swim, he drowned while attempting to return.

Rescue In-charge Swami, along with his team, recovered Sai’s body within 10 minutes. The Jawahar Nagar police took custody of the body for further investigation.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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