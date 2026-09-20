HYDRAA rescues man stuck in lift in Hyderabad’s Moosapet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday, September 20, rescued a man stuck in a lift.

The victim was identified as Murali, 40. The accident occurred inside an old lift with grilles in a three-storey building in Moosapet, Anjaneyanagar. The sensors failed to function properly, leaving Murali, who was supposed to exit the lift on the second floor, stuck when the lift suddenly went up while he was stepping out.

After being alerted, a team led by HYDRAA Marshal JDV Prasad arrived at the scene. The rescue operation lasted for 1-1/2 hours, after which the man, Murali, who was dangling with his leg stuck in the grilles between the third and second floors, was rescued.

Prasad stated that they had to break down the lift wall. After informing the Sanathnagar fire staff, they completed this operation using the hydraulic cutter available with them, he added.

Victim was stepping out when someone pressed button, lift shot up

Murali had entered the lift from the ground floor to the second floor along with his wife. As soon as he reached the second floor, he tried to step out.

At the same time, someone on the third floor pressed the lift button, causing it to shoot up in seconds. While Murali was on one leg inside the lift and the other on the second floor, the lift went up, trapping his leg in the lift grilles.

Meanwhile, his wife, who was already in the lift, cried for help, and the apartment residents attempted to rescue him. When their efforts failed, they called the HYDRAA control room and informed them. The HYDRAA DRF team stationed nearby at Kukatpally reached the spot and began the operation.

At 10.50 am, Murali was rescued and shifted to a hospital. Murali’s leg was fractured after being crushed between the lift and the wall. As soon as the information reached them, the locals breathed a sigh of relief, seeing Murali, who was dangling trapped in the lift, being safely pulled out from below while holding him.