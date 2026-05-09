HYDRAA rescues woman stuck in Musi River overnight

Locals called HYDRAA and alerted the authorities about the woman in distress at around 10.51 am, and by 11.07 am, a team of HYDRAA's DRF reached the spot

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th May 2026 6:59 pm IST
The image shows HYDRAA's DRF team rescuing a woman from the Musi River in Golnaka on Saturday, May 9, 2026.
DRF team rescuing the woman

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a 49-year-old woman from the flowing Musi River, inside which she was stuck all night.

According to a statement from HYDRAA, Indira, a resident of Bhagyanagar in Golnaka, slipped and fell into the flowing river on Friday night.

She fell into thick vegetation and garbage. Hence, she was able to stay inside the Musi River throughout the night.

Subhan Bakery

On Saturday morning, May 9, when locals noticed her, they alerted HYDRAA at around 10:51 am.

By 11.07 am, a team of HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force reached the spot along with firefighters, placed a ladder and pulled her out to safety.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th May 2026 6:59 pm IST

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