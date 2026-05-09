HYDRAA rescues woman stuck in Musi River overnight

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a 49-year-old woman from the flowing Musi River, inside which she was stuck all night.

According to a statement from HYDRAA, Indira, a resident of Bhagyanagar in Golnaka, slipped and fell into the flowing river on Friday night.

She fell into thick vegetation and garbage. Hence, she was able to stay inside the Musi River throughout the night.

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On Saturday morning, May 9, when locals noticed her, they alerted HYDRAA at around 10:51 am.

By 11.07 am, a team of HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force reached the spot along with firefighters, placed a ladder and pulled her out to safety.