HYDRAA seeks complaints on polluting RMCs, stone crushers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, May 8, asked residents to inform of any ready-mix-concrete plants (RMC) or stone crushers that are polluting the environment.

This applies to any sites operating in a one kilometer radius inside and outside the ORR. Residents can take photos of these sites and share them with the agency through the WhatsApp number 9000113667.

Officials will then review the permissions of the sites and take appropriate action.

Also Read HYDRAA razes six illegal mining units across Hyderabad

Earlier this week, on May 5, HYDRAA cracked down on eight stone crushing units operating in Gowlidoddi, Vattinagulapally, Gopanapalli and Kothwalguda for lacking valid mining or Pollution Control Board (PCB) permissions. Three RMC plants were also dismantled.