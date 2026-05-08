HYDRAA seeks complaints on polluting RMCs, stone crushers

Residents can take photos of these sites and share them with the agency through the WhatsApp number 9000113667.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2026 9:28 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 10:11 pm IST
Excavator demolishing a stone crusher to address pollution concerns in RMCs.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, May 8, asked residents to inform of any ready-mix-concrete plants (RMC) or stone crushers that are polluting the environment.

This applies to any sites operating in a one kilometer radius inside and outside the ORR. Residents can take photos of these sites and share them with the agency through the WhatsApp number 9000113667.

Officials will then review the permissions of the sites and take appropriate action.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier this week, on May 5, HYDRAA cracked down on eight stone crushing units operating in Gowlidoddi, Vattinagulapally, Gopanapalli and Kothwalguda for lacking valid mining or Pollution Control Board (PCB) permissions. Three RMC plants were also dismantled.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2026 9:28 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 10:11 pm IST

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