HYDRAA demolishes six illegal mining sites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, May 5, demolished six illegal mining units in the city.

The demolition drive was carried out at Raghava Stone Crusher in Kotwalguda, where the demolition drive is still underway. Apart from Kotwalguda, the agency carried out the drive at the Great India Mining Company in Gachibowli, Paramesh Singh Stone Crusher and Sri Lakshmi Constructions at Vatthinagulapally, Prithvi Stone Crusher and units linked to to Maktha Bhagat Singh.

The units were reportedly functioning without permission from the Telangana Pollution Control Board and mining clearances.

Videos shared on social media showed a JCB dismantling the make shift sheds.

Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, May 5, demolished six illegal mining units in the city.



The demolition drive was carried out at Raghava Stone Crusher in Kotwalguda, where the demolition drive is still underway. Apart from Kotwalguda,… pic.twitter.com/VLfTVf5CVv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 5, 2026

The mining activities caused heavy pollution and loss of revenue worth hundreds of crores. HYDRAA removed the mining machinery to prevent operations in the future.

HYDRAA receives 56 complaints during prajavani

On Monday, May 4, HYDRAA received 56 complaints about illegal constructions on lakes and drainage channels across Hyderabad’s outskirts during prajavani.

Complainants flag flood risks

Many of the complainants stressed that construction over drainage channels is not only illegal but also dangerous.

In the IDPL Colony–Jagadgirigutta stretch under Qutbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, residents complained that buildings are coming up directly over nalas, obstructing the natural flow of rainwater.

They sought action against encroachments, expressing fear that it could lead to severe flooding in surrounding colonies during heavy rains.