HYDRAA releases helpline to report unsafe, dilapidated buildings

Hyderabad: Citizens can now report dilapidated and dangerous buildings that pose a public safety risk and a potential risk to life by calling HYDRAA’s helpline number at 9000113667.

HYDRAA is taking proactive measures to identify old and structurally weak buildings and ensure their safe demolition to prevent accidents, the agency stated in a release on Thursday, April 30.

This applies not just to buildings in residential areas but also to places with heavy foot traffic.

This initiative has been undertaken in the wake of a recent incident in Bengaluru, where a compound wall collapsed near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar, following heavy rains, resulting in seven deaths and several injuries.

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Similar incidents involving old structures have occurred in Hyderabad in the past, and to avoid such tragedies, HYDRAA is strengthening its monitoring system and coordinating with municipal corporations for inputs on unsafe structures.

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate by sharing location details, along with photographs and live location, to the helpline number for immediate action.

Urging prompt reporting, the agency said such accidents are not limited to the monsoon but can occur anytime, especially during unseasonal rains. The identity of individuals providing information will be kept confidential, it assured.