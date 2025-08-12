GHMC to take action on dilapidated structures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, August 12, directed officials to take proper action on dilapidated structures and cellar excavations to avoid any untoward incident.

He also asked for all dilapidated structures and cellar excavations to be rechecked following the recent heavy rains in a review meeting with all the town planning officials of circles, zones and head office.

He also asked to follow up on the pending in Khairatabad, Secunderabad and Charminar zones and take proper action.

At the meeting, officials informed that out of the total 685 dilapidated structures identified, action has been taken in 327 cases. Further action will be taken on the remaining 358 by issue of notices, preparing reports on the structural safety and counselling of owners to vacate the premises.

154 cellar excavations identified

Additionally, out of the 154 cellar excavations identified, work has been completed at 61 sites, and precautionary measures such as the construction of retaining walls are underway at the remaining 93 sites.

Officials have also taken action on 52 unauthorised cellars by issuing notices and will now start sealing them with construction and demolition waste.

The safety of adjoining structures will also be verified in case of already excavated cellars.

All the Town Planning officers and staff have been instructed to be available in the next few days, considering the heavy rains forecast.

They have also been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the superior officers unless in case of an emergency.