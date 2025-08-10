Building collapse, vehicles stuck amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains on Saturday night, August 9, resulted in chaos on the streets, as many were seen pulling their vehicles through the waterlogged streets of Hyderabad.

The heavy rains in Hyderabad also resulted in property damage, with a portion of a building collapsing in Old City’s Hussaini Alam area.

Building collapse in Hussaini Alam

Part of an old building near Chhoti Sara in Hussaini Alam collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, burying a two-wheeler underneath. However, nobody has been reported injured in the incident.

Locals have accused the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of negligence, saying that even though notices for the building’s demolition were issued two years ago, no action has been taken till date.

Residents expressed concern over the threat posed to life and property and have urged swift action. Each year, due to heavy rains, dilapidated buildings face the danger of collapsing.

HYDRAA’s operations on ground

The heavy rains in Hyderabad on Saturday night between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm resulted in many roads being inundated. Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force officials reached the affected areas and engaged in relief operations.

DRF teams were deployed to Goshamahal, Nampally, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Moosarambagh and other areas where they removed debris from catch pits and culverts and tried to maintain the smooth flow of water.

In videos posted by HYDRAA on X, DRF personnel can be seen pushing an ambulance and a bus stranded in waterlogged areas.

On Saturday night, HYDRAA received 20 complaints till 11:15 pm, and was able to resolve 16 of them. Four places reported tree fellings, which were all attended to. 16 places complained of waterlogging, of which 12 were resolved.