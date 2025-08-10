Hyderabad gears up for heavy rainfall in the next few hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for another spell of heavy rainfall that is likely to occur in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert.

Yellow alert till August 16

According to IMD Hyderabad, the yellow alert for various districts of the state is valid till Saturday, August 16 due to forecast heavy rains.

On August 13 and 14, very heavy rains are expected, and in view of this, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

For this evening, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of Hyderabad till 6 pm.

“Rainfall can vary from 30-60mm at many places,” he added.

Till 5 pm, scattered intense downpours are expected across Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Nirmal, Jagitial, and Mancherial.

IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad

The weather department has also forecast moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 14.

The department has issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Saturday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.