HYDRAA suspends prajavani on June 8, 15 to clear pending issues

The weekly programme has been suspended since May 11, and the agency has extended the suspension for two more weeks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 10:04 am IST
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, June 6, announced that prajavani will remain suspended on June 8 and 15 to clear the pending complaints.

The weekly programme has been suspended since May 11, and the agency has extended the suspension for two more weeks.

In a post on X, the agency said, “In fact, although Prajavani was supposed to restart on the 8th of this month.. since there are still important complaints that need to be resolved, he stated that the break has been extended by another two weeks. The HYDRAA Commissioner noted in the announcement that the HYDRAA Prajavani program will continue as usual from June 22nd. “

Subhan Bakery

Schedule changed

The prajavani was scheduled to resume on June 8. However, Commissioner AV Rangnath said that the break was announced with the intention of clearing all the complaints received in various forms along with Prajavani.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 10:04 am IST

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