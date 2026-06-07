HYDRAA suspends prajavani on June 8, 15 to clear pending issues

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, June 6, announced that prajavani will remain suspended on June 8 and 15 to clear the pending complaints.

The weekly programme has been suspended since May 11, and the agency has extended the suspension for two more weeks.

In a post on X, the agency said, “In fact, although Prajavani was supposed to restart on the 8th of this month.. since there are still important complaints that need to be resolved, he stated that the break has been extended by another two weeks. The HYDRAA Commissioner noted in the announcement that the HYDRAA Prajavani program will continue as usual from June 22nd. “

— మ‌రో రెండు వారాలు హైడ్రా ప్ర‌జావాణికి విరామం

— జూన్ 22వ తేదీనుంచి కొన‌సాగుతుంద‌న్న హైడ్రా క‌మిష‌న‌ర్‌



❇️ ప్ర‌తి సోమ‌వారం నిర్వ‌హిస్తున్న హైడ్రా ప్ర‌జావాణి కార్య‌క్ర‌మాన్ని ఈ నెల 8వ తేదీతో పాటు 15వ తేదీన ర‌ద్దు చేసిన‌ట్టు హైడ్రా క‌మిష‌న‌ర్ శ్రీ ఏవీ రంగ‌నాథ్ గారు శ‌నివారం ఒక… pic.twitter.com/UcnbGXj8rG — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) June 6, 2026

Schedule changed

The prajavani was scheduled to resume on June 8. However, Commissioner AV Rangnath said that the break was announced with the intention of clearing all the complaints received in various forms along with Prajavani.