HYDRAA warns against illegal constructions on roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has issued a strict warning to those illegally occupying roads and government lands to remove their encroachments voluntarily, failing which the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will take stern action by demolishing the unauthorised structures.

He assured that HYDRAA will work to ensure that roads up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) remain free of obstacles and encroachments, facilitating smooth traffic movement.

On Monday, April 21, during a public grievance session held at the HYDRAA office in Buddhavan, 52 complaints were received from various parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Major complaints from citizens

Citizens raised concerns about walls, constructions, and other illegal structures on roadsides, causing serious traffic disruptions. Many also reported that some individuals are illegally occupying lands meant for public utilities by assigning unauthorised survey numbers to government properties.

Among the major complaints, residents of Baurampet village in Doundigal Municipality alleged that a former local representative constructed a guest house on 25 guntas of government land (Survey No. 345).

They also claimed that 36 guntas of government land (Survey No. 14) were encroached upon by assigning fake survey numbers.

In Ferozguda, Gandipet and Saroor Nagar

In the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, residents of Ferozguda, Balanagar, reported illegal occupation of a 300 square yard park in Madhavi Nagar, despite court orders and inaction by local authorities.

In Rangareddy district’s Gandipet Mandal, complaints were received about illegal construction of a guardhouse blocking a 60-foot road in Rajendranagar’s Sri Venkateshwara Colony, along with encroachment of 23 acres of government land (Survey No. 20). Additionally, unauthorised constructions on roads were reported in the Devaranjal area of Shameerpet Mandal.

Residents near Saroor Nagar lake expressed concern that although their land is surrounded by houses, it falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone, and they are being denied permission to build homes. They requested immediate clarification and demarcation of FTL boundaries. Furthermore, people living near Raviryala Pedda Cheruvu brought to HYDRA’s attention the rising water levels that are flooding their homes.

HYDRAA chief calls for probe into all complaints

Commissioner AV Ranganath instructed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into all complaints and take appropriate action to remove illegal encroachments.

He emphasised the importance of protecting public utility spaces such as parks, schools, libraries, community halls, and primary health centres, ensuring these remain accessible to the public.