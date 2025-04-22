HYDRAA wins legal battle over Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet

Hyderabad: In a major victory for the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the City Civil Court has dismissed the claim of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Edla Sudhakar Reddy over the Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet.

The court’s verdict came on Tuesday, April 22, after a month-long legal fight between Reddy and HYDRAA counsels, initiated after the former filed a civil lawsuit in the court, staking a claim to the land.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath felicitated the counsels who put forward their arguments along with placing substantial evidence before the court, including the village maps, revenue records, Survey of India maps, satellite imagery and other evidence.

It is pertinent to mention that Bathukamma Kunta is one of the six water bodies being taken up by HYDRAA for restoration and conservation.

On February 18, HYDRAA had commenced works for the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta, when just digging a few feet had shown water gushing out of the land.

As per 1962-63 records, Bathukamma Kunta, located in survey number 563, was spread across 14.06 acres. Combining the buffer zone, the total extent of that ‘Shikham Land‘ was 16.13 acres. However, due to large-scale encroachments in the past couple of decades, the water body has shrunk to a mere 5.15 acres presently.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao had lodged a complaint against the encroachment of a water body, which sparked HYDRAA to restore it by fighting the claim of Sudhakar Reddy on that land.

Advocates S Srinivas, K Anil Kumar, B Ajay, G Janardhan, HYDRAA inspector Mohan and HYDRAA legal advisor Srinivas were part of the legal team who achieved success in reclaiming Bathukamma Kunta.