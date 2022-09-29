‘I am also hurt’: Gehlot on Rajasthan political crisis

New Delhi: Amid the political imbroglio in the desert state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said whatever has happened is sad and he is also hurt.

Also Read Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi amid high political drama in Rajasthan Congress

Gehlot has got together a two-three page document about the political developments in the desert state till now in which he said that he is hurt.

The Sonia-Gehlot meeting, which is underway, holds significance as it is expected to clear the air about the situation in Rajasthan and on the Congress presidential post.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met party leader K C Venugopal while Mukul Wasnik met Gehlot in Jodhpur House.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took his nomination form from the party’s Central Election Authority earlier in the day.

Gehlot reached the national capital on Wednesday night. However it is still unclear whether even after meeting Sonia he will file his nomination or not.

On Wednesday, Gehlot told the media, “We work under the Congress president. The decision will be taken by the party president in the coming days. The media should identify the issues of the country. Writers and journalists are being called terrorists and put behind bars. We are concerned about them.”

For the past two decades, the Congress has been trying to make a non-Gandhi the party president.

Senior leader Shashi Tharoor has also been asked to file his nomination for the presidential poll which is slated to be held on October 17.