I am getting threat calls from abroad to disclose politicians name: Chokoti Parveen

Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen, the main accused of the Casino scam security Praveen said that he is getting threatening phone call from abroad to disclose the names of the politicians.

Chikoti Praveen who is under the scanner of ED claimed before the media persons that he has not violated the law and that he is doing the casino business legally. All the political leaders come to Casinos for enjoyment. But some vested interests are targeting him.

Chikoti Praveen said that VIPs and VVIPs come to Casinos but he is not going to disclose their names and said that he has nothing to do with the Havala transaction.

Praveen claimed that he is getting calls from abroad threatening him to disclose the names of the politicians and he will be killed if he fails to do so.

Praveen also said that he had relations with all political parties but he does not belong to any of them.