Mumbai: AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning music maestro who was born into a Hindu family and later embraced Islam, has never shied away from speaking openly about faith and spirituality. Over the years, he has often reflected on how religion shapes his worldview and how it never limits his art.

Now, as AR Rahman composes the music for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a film deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, the legendary composer has finally addressed the irony many pointed out.

AR Rahman (Instagram)

In a recent interaction with BBC Asian, AR Rahman revealed that his upbringing made him open to all faiths and philosophies. Having studied in a Brahmin school, the composer said he grew up learning the Ramayana and Mahabharata, absorbing their core values of virtue, morality and higher ideals.

“I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story. The story is about how virtuous a person is, higher ideals, and all that stuff. People may argue, but I value all those good things any good things that you can learn from. The prophet has said that knowledge is something invaluable, no matter where you get it from — a king, a beggar, a good act or a bad one. You can’t shy away from things,” he said

The maestro further highlighted the global and inclusive spirit of the project, pointing out the unique collaboration behind it.

He said, “I think we need to elevate from small-mindedness and selfishness. Because when we elevate, and we become radiant, we become a radiant of that, and that’s very important. I am proud of the whole project, because it’s from India to the whole world, with such love. Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil. The film is scheduled for release in two parts, with part 1 slated for Diwali 2026 (around November 2026 in India) and part 2 for Diwali 2027.