‘I am the boss of NCP’, asserts Sharad Pawar after ‘no split’ fracas

“They displayed courage and opposed them… So they ended up in jail. They (Malik, Deshmukh, Raut) deserve to be saluted,” said Pawar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 8:40 pm IST
Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital
ANI

Kolhapur: A day after the political row over his statements, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that he remains NCP’s national President while Jayant Patil is the state President, reiterating that the party “has not split”.

He reiterated that though some MLAs have quit the party, they don’t constitute a political unit and the party has not split — referring to the breakaway faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Also Read
Cong unfazed by Sharad Pawar’s remarks, predicts Ajit Pawar’s ‘return’ to NCP

“Why give them importance by taking their names? People are upset with those who have gone with the BJP. I can see a change coming in Maharashtra and the people will show the BJP its real place,” declared Pawar.

MS Education Academy

Touching on the upcoming third meeting of the grand opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A., Pawar said that it would review the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and chart out programmes for joint electioneering in different parts of the country.

Launching a strong attack on the BJP, he said they have unleashed central probe agencies against the Opposition parties and their leaders.

“I shall continue to fight against such fascist forces… There has been misuse of central investigating agencies (CBI, ED and I-T). Those who couldn’t face them have gone with them,” he said.

Pawar also revealed how NCP leaders like Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s MP Sanjay Raut were threatened with the ED-CBI and asked to join the BJP.

“They displayed courage and opposed them… So they ended up in jail. They (Malik, Deshmukh, Raut) deserve to be saluted,” said Pawar.

Without taking names, he rued how several of his former associates – who had no guts to face the probe agencies – jumped ship to the ruling side and freed themselves from all the problems.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th August 2023 8:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button