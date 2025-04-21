‘I am your link to KCR’: Kavitha urges BRS workers to reach out

Hyderabad: Calling herself a link between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers and their chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), leader and MLC K Kavitha urged cadres to approach her at any time if they face issues within the party.

Addressing BRS workers in Bhadrachalam on Monday, April 21, Kavitha called out defected BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao as a traitor. Rao, who the 2023 Assembly election on a BRS ticket joined the Congress later.

She attacked the Congress party, saying despite having three cabinet ministers from the erstwhile Khammam region, no funds have been allocated for its development.

“Former and late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy could form a government in undivided Andhra Pradesh only because BRS was an ally of the Congress. Congress has assured us of creating Telangana, but they broke the promise, thus resulting in a long struggle and hundreds of sacrifices for statehood,” she said.

Accusing the Congress government of mortgaging land worth Rs 40,000 crore to raise just Rs 10,000 crore for farm loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa crop input assistance, she alleged that only 60 percent of loans were actually waived and only half the intended farmers received the assistance.

She asserted that the BRS was the only true “protection of Lord Rama” for the people of Telangana and urged party workers to remain vigilant and active to free the state from what she called the grip of the Congress government.