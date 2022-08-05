I can also win elections if I controlled all institutions: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Hitler had also won elections by controlling institutions.

Speaking at a press conference, alongside Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Gandhi said Hitler used to win elections since he gained controlled all of Germany’s institutions.

“Hitler also won elections. How exactly did Hitler win? By controlling all the governmental institutions. He owned the paramilitary forces and the entire operations. Let me control all the operations, I will show you how elections are won,” he stated in response to a question.

The statement was evidently a veiled jab at the ruling Union government controlling elections and Gandhi further hinted at the similarities he believed the Prime Minister had to now deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler.

