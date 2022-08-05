I can also win elections if I controlled all institutions: Rahul

The statement was evidently a veiled jab at the ruling Union government controlling elections and Gandhi further hinted at the similarities he believed the Prime Minister had to now deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th August 2022 11:37 am IST
Rahul Gandhi adresses a press conference (Twitter screegrab)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Hitler had also won elections by controlling institutions.

Speaking at a press conference, alongside Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Gandhi said Hitler used to win elections since he gained controlled all of Germany’s institutions.

Also Read
Not scared of Modi, he can do what he wants: Rahul Gandhi

“Hitler also won elections. How exactly did Hitler win? By controlling all the governmental institutions. He owned the paramilitary forces and the entire operations. Let me control all the operations, I will show you how elections are won,” he stated in response to a question.

MS Education Academy

The statement was evidently a veiled jab at the ruling Union government controlling elections and Gandhi further hinted at the similarities he believed the Prime Minister had to now deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler.

A post shared on Twitter shows the Congress leader interacting with the media.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button