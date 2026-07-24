I fell after Karan Kundrra slapped me: Actress Saanvie Tallwar

Mumbai: Television actress Saanvie Tallwar has revisited her troubled experience of working with Karan Kundrra on Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, making serious allegations against her former co-star nearly 11 years after their on-set clash first made headlines.

During a recent interview with Telly Masala, Saanvie claimed that Karan was interested in her and that she had grown uncomfortable while filming certain scenes with him. She alleged that the situation became so difficult that she approached his then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, for help.

According to Saanvie, Anusha took her concerns seriously and even began visiting the set to keep an eye on what was happening.

The actress then recalled an alleged incident that took place while she and Karan were preparing to shoot a kissing scene. Saanvie claimed Karan kissed her before the director gave the cue, prompting her to slap him.

“There was a kissing scene between Karan and me, and Karan kissed me before the director’s cue. When the director had not said anything, how could he do that? So, I slapped him,” she said.

Saanvie further alleged that Karan initially walked away but returned around 10 to 15 minutes later and slapped her in front of the crew.

“He slapped me so hard that I fell to the ground. Not a single person from the crew or direction team supported me,” she claimed, adding that he also allegedly abused her and her parents. The incident left her so shaken that she considered quitting the entertainment industry.

Saanvie also claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor later apologised to her on Karan’s behalf and called her for a private meeting. According to the actress, Ekta assured her that her concerns would be addressed while making it clear that the show had to continue.

Reports about the co-stars allegedly slapping each other had first emerged in November 2015. At the time, Saanvie had publicly said that the incident left her shaken, while Karan did not comment. He has also not publicly responded to her latest allegations at the time of writing.