I go to Parliament to create impact: Raghav Chadha vs AAP battle heats up

He challenged his detractors to cite even a single instance where he failed to participate and said parliamentary proceedings are recorded through CCTV cameras.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2026 3:02 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 3:29 pm IST
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: “I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus,” said Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday, April 4, as he rejected allegations levelled against him by the Aam Aadmi Party, calling them “false” and part of a “coordinated campaign”.

In a video, Chadha dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the charge a “blatant lie”.

He challenged his detractors to cite even a single instance where he failed to participate and said parliamentary proceedings are recorded through CCTV cameras.

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Refuting another allegation that he refused to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said no party leader had asked him, either formally or informally, to sign it. He added that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.

The MP said his focus in Parliament has been on raising public issues such as GST, income tax, air pollution in Delhi, water concerns in Punjab, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.

Chadha said that he goes to Parliament to “create impact not ruckus” as it runs on taxpayers’ money and it is his responsibility to highlight their concerns. “Every lie will be exposed,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2026 3:02 pm IST|   Updated: 4th April 2026 3:29 pm IST

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