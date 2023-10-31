‘I got divorced in 2022,’ reveals Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has been creating quite a buzz not just for his gameplay but also for his candid disclosures about his personal life. His openness about his past life has drawn attention and sparked discussions among fans.

In a recent heart-to-heart conversation with co-contestant Mannara Chopra, Munawar shared more about his past relationships and his son.

The comedian shared, “I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017, and in 2020, we got separated. Last year, our divorce got finalized.” Despite the complexities, Munawar expressed that the most cherished part of his life is his 5-year-old son, who currently stays with him.

Munawar is currently in a relationship with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi. Their relationship became official after the comedian emerged as the winner of Lock Upp season 1 in 2022.

Munawar Faruqui Rules Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui is currently ruling Bigg Boss 17. He is leaving no chance to outshine every week. Be it any Twitter trend, poll or ranking list, the stand-up comedian is the one contestant who is occupying the first position constantly and is leading by a huge margin everywhere. He even topped the ‘Most Popular Contestants’ list by Ormax Media last week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.