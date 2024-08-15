‘I have been boycotted by Bollywood,’ says Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: At the trailer launch event for her film “Emergency,” actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut addressed the challenges she faced while making the film, including being boycotted by the film industry. She expressed gratitude towards her cast and crew for standing by her despite the obstacles.

While speaking to the media, Kangana said, “I have faced many obstacles while making this film, which is common with every film. Every film faces a lot of obstacles and then many people come into your life, like angels and they see you through. I want to thank my cast. Everybody knows I have been boycotted by the film industry. It’s not easy to stand with me, it’s not easy to be part of my film, and it’s definitely not easy to praise me. But they have done all of it.”

Kangana revealed that her team advised her not to speak to the media, but she chose to do so openly. She claimed that some individuals in the industry try to sabotage films and ruin careers, and that her team was concerned about negative publicity.

However, she decided to speak and answer their questions openly about her upcoming film, ‘Emergency.’

“My PR team has said that ‘we will not open it to media. Aapko bolne ki azaadi nahi hai (You don’t have the freedom to speak). Think about it. So Anupam Ji said, no, no, open it to the media. They are our friends. There is no need to put an emergency here.”

Kangana added the reason behind this suggestion by her team and shared, “People who are waiting to overwrite this product with negativity will invest in the PRs to malign the film and to unnecessarily take away from the film. That’s our only concern. People in our film industry can be extremely negative to sabotage films and ruin careers. This is why I am a little hesitant otherwise I speak in the Parliament, so there is no issue…”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher praised Kangana and said, “Kangana vo shaksiyat hai jisko dil see dekhkar har insaan chahe to inspire ho sakta hai… I have been part of her journey..It’s amazing the way she has made this film.”

‘Emergency’, a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film is unveiled today.

Based on the period when emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The trailer shows young Indira’s bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career.

It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others.

“INDIA is INDIRA & INDIRA is INDIA!!! The Most Powerful Woman In The History of the country, The Darkest Chapter She Wrote in its History!

Witness ambition collide with tyranny. #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September,” Kangana wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Kangana treated fans with a new poster along with the trailer release date of her much-awaited film ‘Emergency’.

Taking to X, Kangana updated fans with the latest developments of the film. The poster intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing ex-PM Indira Gandhi.

Sharing the poster featuring the cast, she wrote, “Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut’s #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September.

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date. The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India’s most tumultuous political periods, and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, ‘Emergency’ aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India’s political history.