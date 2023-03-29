‘I have court papers’: Muslim man begs BMC official to stop demolition

The elderly man tries his best to convince the BMC officer to at least have a look at the papers. But the officer refuses to listen or bother to look at it once.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 29th March 2023 5:15 pm IST
A senior Muslim man pleads to a BMC officer in Mumbai to not demolish his property.

A senior Muslim citizen in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz area was ill-treated by a BMC officer when the latter came to bulldoze the former’s property.

In the video, the Muslim man, identified as Haji Rafat Hussain is seen trying to convince the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officer that he has obtained orders from the court against the demolition. He lies done in front of the bulldozer in an attempt to stop the demolition.

However, the BMC officer is in no mood to listen to the senior citizen. She says, “Court orders are not valid. I will not accept it.”

Haji Rafat Hussain in the past has reportedly been associated with the AIMIM.

Also Read
Rowdy-sheeter raised ‘Quran Zindabad’ for mischief, say police; deny lathi charge

The Muslim man tries his best to convince the BMC officer to at least have a look at the papers. But the officer refuses to listen or bother to look at it once.

She claims that she has not received the order in the case.

In the following video, the senior Muslim man, standing right in front of the bulldozer, is heard shouting, “Yeh hai Hindusthan ka kanoon. Yeh full dadaagiri chal rahi hai BMC ki. Hindustan ke kanoon ko raddi bana diya. Court ke order ko nahi maana jaa raha hai (This is the so-called law of India. This is BMC’s hooliganism. They have reduced India’s law and order system into dust. They are not following the court’s order).”

The video has since gone viral.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 29th March 2023 5:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button