‘I ll stop doing films’: Jr NTR’s shocking statement goes viral

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, one of Telugu cinema’s most sought-after actors, recently attended the pre-release event for Vishwak Sen‘s latest film, Das Ka Dhamki, in Hyderabad. Fans were overjoyed to see their favorite actor attend the event and eager to learn more about his upcoming projects.

When some fans asked about his next project, NTR had a little fun and teased them, saying he hadn’t signed anything yet and asking how many times he had to repeat himself. The actor said, “I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I ll stop doing movies.”

Despite their persistent questions, NTR continued to entertain his fans and quickly reassured them that he had no plans to stop making films anytime soon. The actor’s humorous conversation with his fans not only entertained them but also showed his genuine concern for his co-workers.

On the professional front, Jr NTR has NTR30 in his kitty which is being directed by Koratala Siva and it is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.