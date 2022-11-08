‘I may not even be able to walk..,’ Samantha breaks down [Video]

Hyderabad: It seems like there’s no stopping for actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Despite of going through a rough patch health-wise, the Tollywood star has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie Yashoda and her dedication is commendable!

For the unversed, Samantha has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. During her latest interview with Great Andhra, the actress broke down as she opened up about her health issue. She gets emotional and bursts out in tears when host Suma asks her about her journey.

Sam says, “I sometimes feel like I may not even get to take a step forward or walk. Again, I look back and it feels I have come a long way. I have to fight, I am a fighter.”

She further adds, “ It was dark times and very difficult. With high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors, my day was occupied. It’s okay if you cannot use every day productively. It’s okay to fail sometimes. It’s okay to not be your best all the time. You can be vulnerable and sick.”

“We win at the end,” she concludes. Watch her video below.

Sam Bounces Back!

Samantha dropped a new series of photos on Instagram on Monday. She wrote, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day For #yashodathemovie promotions ..see you on the 11th.” Her post received much love from celebrities and fans, the comments section was flooded with get well-soon messages to her.

When Samantha Revealed Her Condition