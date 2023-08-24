‘I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3’: Rajasthan min’s bizarre remark

Jaipur: In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a massive gaffe while expressing his happiness over India’s historic Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing and congratulated the non-existent passengers of the spacecraft.

Everyone is proud to see chandrayan land on moon 🤩



Meanwhile here's sports minister of Congress 😂

"I salute the passengers who went in Chandrayaan"



Ashok Chandna, Government of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/3893VFHl2f — Yash kulshrestha (@y1ashk) August 24, 2023

The Minister is being trolled on social media for his bizarre statement on Chandrayaan-3.

He said, “We were successful and made a safe landing, I salute all our passengers who have been sent in Chandrayaan.”

Chandna had reached Jaipur on Wednesday to inaugurate the Khelo India Centre at the SMS Stadium.

Speaking to media, he said, “Our country has moved one step further in science and space research. I congratulate all the countrymen.”

It is noted that there is no astronaut (passenger) sent on Chandrayaan-3. Therefore, netizens are making fun of Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on social media.

Meanwhile, earlier, he too had prayed for successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3.