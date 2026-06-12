‘I saw Salman Khan crying out loud on set’: Ismail Darbar

Mumbai: Salman Khan has delivered several iconic songs over the years, many of which continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. But according to veteran Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar, one particular track left an emotional impact on the superstar that extended far beyond the screen. That song was Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In an interview with FilmyGyan, Ismail Darbar recalled witnessing Salman Khan’s deeply emotional reaction whenever the heartbreaking song was played. Sharing the memory, he revealed that the actor would become visibly disturbed upon hearing it.

“One day, Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) was listening to the song and there was a sound with some strong words in it. Suddenly, everyone went silent. I asked, ‘Brother, what’s wrong?’ Then Salman said, ‘Whenever I listen to this song, it causes me a lot of pain. Please don’t play it in front of me,'” Ismail Darbar recalled.

The composer further revealed that he had rarely seen Salman so emotionally overwhelmed. “I have seen Salman Khan extremely restless at that moment. Literally, I have seen Salman crying out loud and shouting. I witnessed that side of him myself,” he said.

Darbar also remembered another incident during the making of Black, when a problem had occurred on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set. According to him, Salman specially travelled from Goa to meet the filmmaker. “Even then, when Tadap Tadap was mentioned, I saw his eyes instantly fill with tears. I thought, ‘This man is extraordinary.’ Watching his tears, even my own tears dried up,” Darbar shared.

Tadap Tadap, sung by KK and Dominique Cerejo and composed by Ismail Darbar, remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable heartbreak songs. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Sameer in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam continues to be celebrated by audiences even decades after the film’s release.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. The actor is reportedly gearing up for his next projects, including Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and a massive film with Vamshi Paidipally.