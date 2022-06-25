I support killing of Muslims, Sikhs: Canadian Hindu extremist Ron Banerjee

In an interview with a Youtube channel Beat of the North, the Executive Director of the Hindu Conference of Canada, a Hindu supremacist, openly called for genocide of Muslims and Sikhs in India. He was speaking on the episode of “Will you vote for Justin Trudeau?”

“Hinduism is the way, I am hardcore Hindu nationalist. I would have Modi ruling India as well as this country (Canada). He kills Muslims and Sikh terrorists. It is awesome what Modi is doing,” Banerjee told the channel.

Banerjee said he had zero tolerance for radical Islam and radical Khalistani Sikhs or any of these ideologies. However, when the show’s host tried to explain that not all Muslims and Sikhs are radical, Banerjee said, “Muslims need to understand that if they’re gonna need to live in our country, they got to follow our rules and if they don’t, they will get it. They will get it.”

Hindu Supremacist leader Ron Banerjee, the Executive Director of Hindu Conference of Canada openly demanding killing of of Muslims and Sikhs in India, saying “they deserve to die”! pic.twitter.com/PqPM39cKTt — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 23, 2022

He further went on to say that he would want Narendra Modi to rule Canada. “I would like the Modi government to rule in this country as well as India. He kills Muslim terrorists, he kills Sikh terrorists, he is awesome..what Modi is doing,” Banerjee said.

“I support the killing of Muslims and Sikhs in the Republic of India because they deserve to die,” said Banerjee.

This is not the first time Ron Banerjee has been seen making Islamophobic comments and encouraging the killings of Muslims and Sikhs. In April this year, he was arrested in Toronto for making violent threats made against Sikhs.