I-T raids sign of Congress tsunami in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday condemned the Income Tax raids on the house and offices of party leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Khammam district.

He said while searches were conducted at the house of former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday, the I-T raids were on Thursday against Srinivas Reddy. He said earlier the raids were conducted on other Congress leaders.

Revanth Reddy asked why I-T raids were not happening on the houses of BJP and BRS leaders. He said that these raids were a sign of Congress tsunami in Telangana.

“Modi – KD are worried after getting clear information that Congress tsunami is coming in the state. This is the trick to stop that tsunami,” the TPCC chief posted on ‘X’.

“On November 30, the lotus and the car are sure to be drowned in the Congress tsunami,” he stated, referring to the election symbols of BJP and BRS.

I-T officials have been conducting searches at the house and offices of Srinivas Reddy in Khammam since early hours of Thursday.

Srinivas Reddy, a former MP and businessman, had recently joined Congress after resigning from BRS. He is the Congress candidate from the Paleru Assembly constituency in Khammam district.

The Election Commission officials and police had conducted searches on Wednesday at the residence of Tummala Nageswara Rao in Khammam. He quit the BRS to join Congress in September and is contesting the election from the Khammam constituency.