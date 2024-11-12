‘I want to quit films..’: Aamir Khan’s shocking confession to family

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is known for being part of the famous Khan trio alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. With hit films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and PK, Aamir has become one of India’s most respected actors. But recently, he took a break from acting to think about what really matters to him.

During the pandemic, Aamir realized he had spent most of his life working in movies since he was 18. This made him feel guilty for missing out on time with his family. He felt he hadn’t been there enough for his kids, siblings, and even his ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. This guilt led him to think about quitting films to focus on his family.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir said, “I sat with my family down and told them that I want to quit films and spend time with you all. That was my reaction, it wasn’t out of any disappointment from cinema. Junaid and Ira convinced me not to quit.”

However, Aamir’s son, Junaid, helped him see things differently. Junaid suggested that Aamir didn’t need to choose between work and family. “You can still do movies and spend time with us,” he advised. This idea, along with support from Kiran, made Aamir realize he could balance both his career and family life.

Now, Aamir is planning a fresh start with a new approach. Instead of constantly working on films, he wants to pick meaningful projects that allow him time with his loved ones. His upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia D’Souza, reflects this renewed focus.