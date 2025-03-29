IAF officer shot dead at home in UP’s Air Force Colony

Prayagraj: A 50-year-old chief engineer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), identified as SN Mishra, was shot dead in his home in the high-security Bamrauli Air Force Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj area during the early hours of Saturday, March 29.

According to officials, Mishra was shot by an unidentified assailant through the window while he was asleep at around 3 am.

By the time family members rushed to his room after hearing the gunshot, the attacker had fled.

Mishra was immediately taken to the Army Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to a police official.

Following the incident, Air Force officers and police teams reached the scene and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and apprehend the assailants.

The shocking murder has raised serious concerns about the security of IAF personnel within the Air Force Colony, which is guarded round-the-clock. The main gate of the colony is manned by Air Force personnel, and entry is strictly regulated.

However, the IAF has not issued any statement regarding the incident so far.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far in the case, and police remain on the scene conducting further investigations into the shocking murder in a high-security zone.

This attack comes amid rising concerns over the safety of Indian military officials.

The incident has drawn parallels to a recent case in Patiala, where 12 Punjab Police personnel allegedly assaulted Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son over a parking dispute on the night of March 13-14. The Indian Army has demanded a fair and transparent probe into the assault.

Earlier this week, another Indian Army officer was found dead in a parking lot at Dipatoli cantonment in Ranchi. The officer had been stationed in Ranchi since 2019.