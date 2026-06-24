IAS officer Sanjay Jaju sent back to Telangana, in line to be CS

Hyderabad: Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju was on Tuesday repatriated to his cadre state Telangana where he is likely to be appointed as the chief secretary.

Jaju, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his cadre state on the request of government of Telangana, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Jaju is likely to be appointed chief secretary of the state, officials said. The extended term of incumbent Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is due to end on June 30.

Jaju was in March this year appointed as DoNER Secretary. He was then working as Information and Broadcasting secretary.

The Union government on March 18, approved the Telangana government’s request to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao by three months.

Rao’s tenure was scheduled to end on March 31. However, he will now serve till June.

This continuation is due to the recently launched 99-day Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika, which is slated to conclude in June. Local reports suggested a new appointee could delay the program.

This is not the first time the extension has happened. In August last year, the Centre extended Rao’s tenure for another seven months, upon the request of the state government.

Ten officers have been shortlisted; one of them is likely to succeed Rao. Among the names are special chief secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Vikas Raj. Ranjan is the head of the Municipal Administration Department, and Raj heads the Transport, Roads and Buildings department.





