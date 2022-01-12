I&B ministry Twitter account hacked and renamed as Elon Musk

New Delhi: The Twitter account of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was compromised on Wednesday.

The account, however, was restored later on. The hacker renamed the account as Elon Musk and tweeted a great job.

The account was restored and posts made by hackers were deleted. “The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers,” the ministry tweeted.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised for a brief period and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from it.

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India had said in a tweet.